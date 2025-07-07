Collector Santosh Directs Officials to Submit Detailed Reports Ahead of DISHA Meeting on July 9

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed all department officials to prepare detailed reports and well-structured action plans regarding the central government’s development schemes for the upcoming DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting scheduled for July 9.

On Monday, a preparatory meeting was held in the Conference Hall of the Collectorate to review the arrangements for the DISHA meeting. The meeting focused on ensuring all necessary preparations are made in advance for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector emphasized the importance of the upcoming DISHA meeting, which will be chaired by Nagar Kurnool Member of Parliament and DISHA Committee Chairman Dr. Mallu Ravi. In light of this, all concerned departments have been instructed to submit clear and detailed reports on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes under their jurisdiction.

Collector Santosh instructed officials to present a thorough analytical report covering completed initiatives, pending projects, ongoing programs, and future action plans. He specifically asked for a department-wise comprehensive status update.

Special focus is to be given to the following:

Residential Schools and Hostels: Information on vacant posts, infrastructure, available facilities, services provided to students, steps taken for improvement, and pending works.

Departmental Reports: Agriculture, Health, Education, Women & Child Welfare, Mission Bhagiratha, Welfare of SC, ST, BC, and Minorities, Panchayati Raj, Civil Supplies, Marketing, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration.

The Collector instructed that all departments present data in a clear and organized format to ensure effective monitoring and review during the DISHA meeting.

Key participants in the preparatory meeting included DCCB Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, heads of various district departments, municipal commissioners, and bank representatives.

The meeting underlined the need for coordination and meticulous preparation to ensure that the DISHA meeting reflects the district’s progress and identifies gaps for improvement in the execution of central government schemes.