Collector Santosh inspects conduct of survey

Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector BMSantosh has instructed officials to conduct the prestigious household survey with utmost care, ensuring accuracy and diligence. This survey is being organised by the state government to gather essential information on economic, social, political, educational, employment, and caste demographics.

The Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the household survey in Gadwal town areas, including Nallakunta, Weavers Colony, and Vadla Veedhi, as well as in BC Colony in Dharurmandal. During the inspection, he visited several houses and reviewed the stickers placed to indicate the survey status. He directed officials to ensure the survey proceeds methodically, leaving no room for errors.

The Collector explained that, as per government orders, 1,126 enumeration blocks have been established across the district to facilitate the survey. He instructed enumerators to treat each kitchen as a separate household. In cases where married individuals continue to live under one roof, they should be counted as a single family.

The Collector informed that the initial phase of house listing would take place from November 6-8, with comprehensive family data collection beginning on November 9.