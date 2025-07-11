Collector Santosh Orders Fast-Tracking of Pending Dharani Applications and Public Service Requests in Gadwal

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed revenue officials to swiftly resolve all pending Dharani (Bhuharathi) land applications to ensure timely justice for farmers and landowners.

On Friday, the Collector conducted a review meeting with all mandal-level Tahsildars at the IDOC Conference Hall. The agenda covered key issues including Bhuharathi applications, ration card verifications, Mee Seva applications, and long-pending F-Line petitions.

During the meeting, the Collector emphasized that the government is prioritizing the resolution of land-related disputes through the Bhuharathi portal. He noted that this initiative aims to bring lasting justice and clarity to land ownership issues for farmers and landholders. In light of this, he directed officials to review and resolve all pending applications that emerged during the recent Revenue Conference.

He instructed revenue officials to issue notices without delay before initiating any further action on these applications. Special attention must be paid to assignment land issues, and detailed reports should be submitted after thorough examination. The Collector also reiterated that the entire process must be handled through online systems to ensure transparency and efficiency. Any challenges faced by officials should be brought to his attention immediately.

Additionally, the Collector urged that all pending ration card applications be processed without delay. He called for swift action in adding eligible family members and removing ineligible beneficiaries from the system.

Further, he directed officials to resolve Mee Seva service requests and long-pending F-Line petitions that have exceeded the prescribed time limit. He stressed that these services must be delivered to citizens promptly and without unnecessary delays.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Survey and Land Records AD Ram Chander, and all mandal-level Tahsildars and other concerned officials.

Focus Areas: Dharani (Bhuharathi) applications, ration card updates, Mee Seva requests, and F-Line petitions.

Instructions Issued:

Expedite pending applications

Issue preliminary notices without delay

Submit detailed reports on assignment land issues

Complete ration card additions/deletions

Resolve long-pending Mee Seva and F-Line cases

Priority: Land dispute resolution and timely delivery of public services.

Aim: Strengthen transparency, ensure justice, and enhance service delivery through digital governance.