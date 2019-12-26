Khammam Collector RV Karnan seeks people's support for the 2nd phase of Palle Pragathi programme

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan on Thursday appealed to the people to make the second phase of Palle Pragarthi programme as success as they cooperated during the first phase of the programme.



He conducted a review meeting with all ZPTC and MPTC, secretaries of Grama Panchyats, Sarpanches and officers at Bhaktha Ramadas Kalakshetram in Khammam.

The Collector gave a power point presentation on the programme. He said after the success of the first phase of Palle Pragathi, the government will conduct will conduct second phase programme in villages from the January 2 to 11.

He appealed to all officers and pubic representatives and people to support and make the programme a success. He said the a team of officers will visit all villages from 1st January to observe the first phase 30 days action plan works. He said the dumping yard and cremation grounds have already been identified in all villages.

Collector Karnan also spoke on the flagship programme Haritha Haram. He said every plant should be protected under and told officers to take care of all plants. If plants die, plant another sapling in those places.

He said health officials to conduct health camps. He said anaemia programme was organised in all the villages under the Nari programme in the district. He informed that the Khammam district stood first in distribution of tractors to Gram Panchayats across the State.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Priyanka also asked for support for Palla Pragathi programme.

District Rural Development Agency ( DRDA) Project Director Indumathi, District Panchyat Officer Srinivas Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Mission Bhagiradha K Srinivas, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi and all the ZPTC, MPTC and Sarpanches and other officers attended the programme.