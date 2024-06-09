Live
- Goa: Beachgoers urged to avoid venturing into the sea
- Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live updates: Event to begin in few hours
- Six Maharashtra MPs set to get ministerial berths
- Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose declines invitation to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
- Modi 3.0: Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Cabinet Minister
- Jayapradham IFTU Manuguru Area Mahasabha to be held on 16th of this month. IFTU District President R. Madhusudan Reddy
- PM Modi's traditional Sambalpuri stole highlights his focus on Odisha
- Narasapuram MP Srinivasa Varma.. the luckiest in politics BJP gave a cabinet berth to a true activist
- BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on June 12
- Group-1 Preliminary Exam Concluded Peacefully : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala
Just In
Collector , SP who inspected the examination centers
Highlights
District Collector Uday Kumar and District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath inspected the Group One examination center at Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool : District Collector Uday Kumar and District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath inspected the Group One examination center at Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. On this occasion, Boys' High School in the district center was inspected.
After that, the security and arrangements of the examination center were inspected. Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas CI Kanakaiah SI Govardhan and others participated along with them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS