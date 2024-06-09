  • Menu
Collector , SP who inspected the examination centers

District Collector Uday Kumar and District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath inspected the Group One examination center at Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool : District Collector Uday Kumar and District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath inspected the Group One examination center at Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. On this occasion, Boys' High School in the district center was inspected.

After that, the security and arrangements of the examination center were inspected. Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas CI Kanakaiah SI Govardhan and others participated along with them.

