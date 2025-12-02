Collector stresses on spreading wide awareness about AIDS

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, December 1, Collector Abhilasha Abhinav flagged off an awareness rally on AIDS from the RDO office to the District Parishad office in Nirmal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that officials should spread wide awareness about AIDS. She mentioned that the district has AIDS testing and counseling centers to support patients. She stressed that awareness about AIDS prevention should begin at the school level. Special groups at higher risk should be identified, and regular diagnostic tests should be conducted.

Those diagnosed should be provided immediate treatment. She also appreciated the efforts of grassroots staff and officials in reducing maternal mortality in the district. She noted that innovative programmes like Amma Rakshitha and the proactive involvement of field staff have significantly reduced maternal deaths.

She expressed determination to work further so that the district can be developed into a maternal-death-free district.

During the rally, cultural troupes performed songs on drum beats to spread awareness about AIDS prevention among the public.

Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed, DMHO Rajender, DLSA Secretary Radhika, DEO Bhojanna, ANMs, ASHA workers, students, other officials, and staff participated in the programme.