Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, SP visit containment areas in Suryapet town

Suryapet: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy stated that along with the Police department, district administration has been taking all measures to curb the increasing corona cases in the district.



The Collector along with SP Bhasjaran visited the containment areas of Shankar Vilas and market in Suryapet town. Speaking on the occasion, Collector said special attention was being paid at the market area as more corona positive cases recorded in that region.

He urged the people of containment areas to extend their cooperation with the government by staying at homes to break the chain of corona pandemic and informed that all essential commodities will be delivered at their doorstep.

He advised the town people not to get panic as corona positive cases have been registering in the families of corona victims.

Stating that drone cameras are being used to monitor the lockdown situation in the town, he informed that all colonies, sub lanes and houses in the containment areas will be chlorinated to eradicate the impact of virus.

He said that people of the containment areas have to maintain home quarantine for next 14 days strictly and added that one more quarantine center is going to be established with present 4 quarantine centers in the town.

He informed that 25 cases from this area registered from 4 families only.

The SP urged the people to extend their cooperation for lock down to bring normalcy in Suryapet and added that inspections were intensified at all the check posts in the district to put check to the unnecessary movement of people.