Collector Valluri Kranti for speedy disposal of pleas

Gadwal: District Collector Valluri Kranti has asked Tahsildars to resolve the grievances pending before them without fail. On Monday during Prajavani, as many as 106 issues came up before the Collector who directed the officials concerned to look into them and render justice to the affected applicants in a short time.

Among the complaints, 96 issues related to Dharani portal and land issues, while two were about Asara pensions and other 8 related to electricity, irrigation, and physically challenged people.

The Collector also verified the applications from Aiza, Gattu, Dharoor, Maldakal and Alampur mandals. Later, she held a video conference with Tahsildars and enquired about the pace of process of applications. She assured the people that justice would be done to them at the earliest. Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan, AO Yadagiri, Superintendents Raju, Madhan Mohan and others took part in the conference at the collectorate.