Collector VP Gautham inspects progress of Mana Ooru Mana Badi works

District Collector VP Gautham having launch with students at ZP School in Mallemadugu village in Khammam district on Tuesday
District Collector VP Gautham having launch with students at ZP School in Mallemadugu village in Khammam district on Tuesday

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Tuesday visited Mallemadugu village under Khammam urban and inspected the progress of ongoing works under Mana Ooru- Mana Badi at Zilla Prajaparishad Unnata Patasala.

The Collector inspected the school premises and sanitation drinking water facilities provided there. He interacted with students and listen to their issues. He asked questions subject wise to the students during the interaction.

He directed headmaster to install tube lights, fans and construct compound wall and kitchen shed immediately.

Later Gautam had launch with students.

