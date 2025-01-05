Command control for CCTV glare set up

Kothagudem: Under the auspices of Manuguru police, the Command Control Centre for CCTV cameras was inaugurated by District SP Rohith Raju on Saturday. With this, all the CCTV cameras installed across Manuguru town have been integrated.

The SP noted that as many as 92 CCTV cameras were installed throughout the entire town.

They would help capture vehicle numbers and any untoward incident in public. Rohith Raju said the role of CCTV cameras was crucial in preventing and solving crimes. He informed that CCTV surveillance would be installed at important places in the district. The SP urged asked business complexes, homeowners, industries and other organisations to do their best to control crimes by installing CCTV cameras in their places. He said that the Telangana police was at the forefront of using modern technology to curb crimes. Later, he planted a sapling at the Manuguru police station to mark the occasion.