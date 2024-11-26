Live
- Pawan Kalyan to meet union minister in Delhi today to discuss AP issues
- Couple arrested for forcing Bangla girl into prostitution
- Grant allocation war erupts again in Congress
- PM to attend DGPs’ meet from Nov 29
- Tigress ‘Zeenat’ released into wild in Similipal
- Odisha police launch drive to eliminate ganja cultivation
- CM Mohan Charan Majhi disburses Subhadra money for 20 lakh women
- Ban orders in Jajpur
- Crime Branch to probe attack on MLA Himanshu
- Heavy Rainfall Alert for Andhra Pradesh: IMD Warns of Storms and Floods from Nov 26 to 29
Just In
Command over language crucial for students: Pamela Satpathy
Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy that not only language but also expression and understanding of the subject is important for students. ...
Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy that not only language but also expression and understanding of the subject is important for students.
A district-level selection programme is being conducted under the auspices of Paramita Educational Institutions to select government school students from the district for the TED. A mandal-level selection programme for government school students was held on Monday at the Government School (Danagarwadi) in Mankamma Thota. Addressing the students, the District Collector highlighted the importance of learning the English language in addition to Telugu.
She noted that English helps convey our thoughts and culture to the world. She assured students that even if they are not selected for TED, the knowledge gained from the programme would benefit them in life. She encouraged them to persevere and said success is inevitable with persistent effort. She also expressed her aspiration to see a girl from a government school deliver a speech on a global platform someday.