Command over language crucial for students: Pamela Satpathy

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy that not only language but also expression and understanding of the subject is important for students.

A district-level selection programme is being conducted under the auspices of Paramita Educational Institutions to select government school students from the district for the TED. A mandal-level selection programme for government school students was held on Monday at the Government School (Danagarwadi) in Mankamma Thota. Addressing the students, the District Collector highlighted the importance of learning the English language in addition to Telugu.

She noted that English helps convey our thoughts and culture to the world. She assured students that even if they are not selected for TED, the knowledge gained from the programme would benefit them in life. She encouraged them to persevere and said success is inevitable with persistent effort. She also expressed her aspiration to see a girl from a government school deliver a speech on a global platform someday.