Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Engages with IT Industry Leaders to Address Traffic Challenges in the IT Corridor

Hyderabad : In a significant move to address the growing traffic concerns in the Cyberabad region, Mr. Avinash Mohanty, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, along with Mr. D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Cyberabad, convened a high-level interactive meeting with IT industry leaders. The objective of the meeting was to explore short-term and medium-term solutions to alleviate traffic congestion in the IT hubs of Hitec City and the Financial District.

Several actionable strategies were discussed, including:

• Staggered shifts to ease traffic both across the week and within the day



• IT companies to share information on arrival patterns for better data collection and prediction

• Installation of cameras on high rise buildings for live monitoring of traffic flow

• Support with traffic marshals to enable better traffic management, potentially utilizing CSR funds for this initiative.

• Encourage employee carpooling

• Improvement of roads & creating alternate routes to help ease some of the traffic flows

• Improving public transport infrastructure for support staff across hitec city and financial district areas including parking facilities and bus bays at Raidurgam metro station, and Image Towers.

• FOBs to enable better movement of pedestrians and also easy access to IT parks

• Centralized transportation system/Shared shuttles within IT parks

Some of the action items need coordination with other departments and it was agreed to do a follow-up meeting in the next couple of weeks with stakeholders from TGIIC, TSRTC, GHMC and other relevant Govt departments.



Ramesh Kaza, Secretary of SCSC, suggested forming small cluster groups to oversee the execution of each action item.



Prashanth Nandella, President of HYSEA, added that SCSC and HYSEA will collaborate closely to create a Task Force and hold periodic meetings to review progress and ensure impactful results.



Prominent industry and govt leaders, including Bharani Aroll, Past President of HYSEA and Amarnath Atmakuri, CRO, ITE&C Department, were actively involved in the discussions.



Notable participants from leading companies included Infosys, Microsoft, Micron, WIPRO, TCS, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, DBS Tech, Realpage, LTIMindtree, Broadridge, ServiceNow, ZF, CtrlS, State Street, HSBC, Amazon, and others.



This engagement marks a promising step toward implementing practical and sustainable solutions for traffic management in one of Hyderabad’s most dynamic and rapidly growing regions.























