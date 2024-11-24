  • Menu
Committed to the Welfare of Brahmins - MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy of Nagarkurnool participated in a Brahmin Community Gathering held on Sunday in Ithole village, Tadoor Mandal, Nagarkurnool district.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the vital role Brahmins play as a bridge between devotees and divinity, emphasizing that their blessings are invaluable to society. He assured that he would work tirelessly to ensure the implementation of welfare schemes for the Brahmin community.

He promised to allocate housing for eligible underprivileged Brahmins and ensure proper implementation of the overseas education scheme for Brahmin students pursuing studies abroad.

The event was attended by Brahmin Association President Raghunath Rao, Secretary Durgi Srikanth Sharma, pradeep Rao and other prominent members of the community.

