Communist Party of India always fights for the public: Ponuganti Kedari

Karimnagar: Communist Party of India (CPI) is turning an example for other parties in leading the people's movement across the country, said CPI district secretary Ponuganti Kedari. Party leaders celebrated 95th Formation Day of CPI by hoisting the flag at the party office in Baddam Yellareddy Bhavan here on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, P Kedari said CPI was formed on December 26, 1925 at Kanpur in India to implement the Marxism and Leninism along with establishing social justice and equality in the society. Since that day, the CPI has been keeping the spark of revolution alive and fought for the rights of working sections along with striving hard for welfare of the downtrodden people, he said.

There is an urgent need for building an alternative to the ruling parties, who are adopting anti-people's polices, both in the State and at the Centre and it would be possible only if the communist revolutionaries are united and will come on to one platform, he observed.

Following the ideology of Lenin, the communists must fight against the parties that are encouraging communalism and casteism in the country, he appealed.

CPI leaders P Raju, JV Ramana Reddy, K Manikanta Reddy, B Sada Shivudu, K Buchhanna, B Mahendar, Santosh Chary, N Srinivas, M Vishnu, Sammaiah, Satyam and Surendar Reddy were present along with others.