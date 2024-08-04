Live
- Nine children die as house wall collapses in MP's Sagar
- South Korea: 384 hospitalised due to heat-related illnesses
- Paris Olympics: Debutants Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath excited to play their part in TT team events
- Home Minister takes part in a saree walk
- China: 4 killed, 23 missing in flash flood, mudslide
- Revanth Reddy arrives in New York, receives a warm welcome
- North Korea expresses gratitude for Putin's offer of help with rain damage recovery
- State’s interference in religion is root cause of desecration of all tirths: Spiritual sovereign
- 23 killed in paramilitary attack in Sudan
- South Korea, Poland to establish air force consultative body
Just In
Commuters fume over road full of potholes near ITDA office
Highlights
The road near the ITDA camp office turn in Eturnagaram Mandal, Mulugu district, has become dangerous.
Mulugu : The road near the ITDA camp office turn in Eturnagaram Mandal, Mulugu district, has become dangerous. Due to the frequent passage of sand trucks along this route, large potholes have formed, leading to frequent accidents.
Moreover, the accumulation of water in these potholes due to rain has caused difficulties for travellers, especially at night. Locals and commuters are requesting the National Highway authorities to undertake immediate repairs.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS