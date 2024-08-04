  • Menu
Commuters fume over road full of potholes near ITDA office

The road near the ITDA camp office turn in Eturnagaram Mandal, Mulugu district, has become dangerous.

Mulugu : The road near the ITDA camp office turn in Eturnagaram Mandal, Mulugu district, has become dangerous. Due to the frequent passage of sand trucks along this route, large potholes have formed, leading to frequent accidents.

Moreover, the accumulation of water in these potholes due to rain has caused difficulties for travellers, especially at night. Locals and commuters are requesting the National Highway authorities to undertake immediate repairs.

