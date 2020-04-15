Companies should take care of their migrant workers: CP Sajjanar

The government is making all the arrangments to provide the migrant workers with food and shelter in the view of lockdown extension up to May 3, 2020, said Cyberabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar on Wednesday.

With the announcement of lockdown extension, the migrant workers were seen walking on the highways with their children and luggage to their native places. "While walking, there is a possibility of migrants becoming victims of road accidents or they might suffer from dehydration and other health issues," said Sajjanar. The commissioner also appealed to the workers to stay at their places until the lockdown period and seek the help of the police for any issues of food and shelter.

The government set up special shelters for the migrant workers and even if they go to their native place, they have to stay indoors, Sajjanar said. He further instructed the construction companies and labour supervisors to take the responsibility of their migrant workers. The commissioner also warned that legal action will be initiated against the management of the companies and labour supervisors if found violating the orders, he said.