Compare TRS rule with Opposition's, take right decision: Jagadish Reddy

Nagarjuna Sagar: Minister for Energy and party election in-charge for Sagar byelection G Jagadish Reddy alleged that Opposition parties are resorting to mudslinging on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to woo the voters of Sagar constituency. Giving a strong reply to the comments made by the Opposition parties' leaders, Reddy stated that the TRS government has succeeded in preventing hunger deaths and suicides, which used to take place in the united Andhra Pradesh. The government also addressed fluoride issue in Nalgonda district and agriculture became a profitable sector in Telangana with the measures taken by CM KCR, who himself is a farmer.

In a special interview to The Hans India at Halia of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Monday, Minister Jagadish Reddy said party contenders were getting good response from the people during election campaign and the public themselves informing that they were happy under the TRS rule. Government welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Asara pensions, KCR Kits and many others were designed to help the poor and neglected sections of the society, he added. Even though Dalits are being benefited from the government's welfare schemes, the CM wanted to do more to uplift the Dalits and allocated Rs 1,000 crore for their wellbeing in the present fiscal budget, he informed.

Listing out all the welfare schemes and achievements of the State government in the past seven years, Jagadish stated that people of all sections are benefited from one or another welfare schemes. The government is ready to provide financial assistance to the poor for the construction of 2BHK houses, if they have land, he informed.

Speaking about Sagar byelection, the Minister stated that the people of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency have rejected Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy for neglecting to develop the constituency, in 2018 general election and the same result will be witnessed in the byelection, scheduled to be held on April 17.

Jagadish said that the TRS campaigners were able to explain what the State government did for the welfare of people and progress of Sagar constituency, whereas Congress and BJP were trying to woo the voters with their baseless comments on the TRS. Ruling out the BJP leaders' allegations that the TRS had diverted funds and scams in Irrigation projects, he alleged that it became a common practice for the BJP leaders to divert the public attention with wrong statements. He exuded confidence that people of Sagar are very clever and will support pink party in the byelection for a better future.

The Minister also urged the people to take the right decision after comparing the TRS rule with that of Opposition parties. He reminded that the farmers of first and second zones of Sagar Left canal, who suffered without irrigation water in the united Andhra Pradesh, were getting sufficient water for two crops during the TRS rule from 2014. People of this constituency, particularly Thandas were getting safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha scheme, he added.

CM KCR during his recent visit to Sagar constituency realised the dreams of people of this

constituency by laying foundation for Nellikal and Kunkudu Chettu Thanda lift irrigation schemes, which will provide irrigation facility to 32,000 acres of tail end lands

in Tirumalagiri Sagar and Peddavoora mandals for two crops,

he explained.

He said the CM sanctioned Government Degree College in Halia, giving importance to education.

The Minister informed that CM KCR will explain the action plan for the development of Sagar constituency in a public meeting to be held in Halia municipal limits on April 14. He called upon the people of Sagar constituency to attend KCR 's public meeting to know about Sagar development in his words.

He appealed the people to wear mask without fail during KCR's public meeting. He exuded confidence that the TRS will retain Sagar seat with a majority of over 20,000 votes with the blessings of people of the constituency.