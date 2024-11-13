Comprehensive Arrangements in Place for Group-3 Exams in Nagarkurnool District

Nagar kurnool: To ensure the smooth conduct of the TSPSC Group-3 exams in Nagarkurnool district, which will be attended by 9,478 candidates, all necessary arrangements have been completed, stated District Collector Badavath Santosh.

A total of 33 exam centers have been set up across the district, with 3 centers specifically allocated for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates. Among the candidates, 5,453 are male, and 4,025 are female.

On Wednesday, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Mahender Reddy held a video conference from his office with district collectors and police officials regarding the exam arrangements. From Nagarkurnool, Additional Collector Dev Sahayam, Additional SP Rameshwar, DEO Govindarajulu, and District Collector Santosh participated in the conference.

Collector Santosh highlighted that essential facilities and stringent security measures have been arranged at all exam centers. He also mentioned that training sessions were conducted for the staff involved in the exam administration.