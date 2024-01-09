Computerisation process of Praja Palana applications begins in RR

Rangareddy: Following a 10-day-long Praja Palana programme, the district administration in Rangareddy has now embarked on scrutiny and computerisation of the details pertaining to the applicants who applied for schemes under the ‘Six Guarantee’ programme that was held from December 28 to January 6 throughout the State.

It is said that the district administration roped in special staff to scrutinise the application and to make the information available online through computerisation of the whole process.

It is against this backdrop the District Collector, K Shashanka, IAS, today visited the office of the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation and took stock of the process involving computerisation of the applications and the details of the candidates on Monday. He was accompanied by the Additional Collector Pratima Singh and Municipal Commissioner Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation Sarath Chandra.

By the concluding day of January 6, a total number of 2,61,807 applications were received from all the 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Rangareddy.

Among them, Jalpally municipality, considered as the biggest slum and densely populated area on the city outskirts, remained top on the list with 44,536 applications received.

As per the official statistics, almost 17 per cent of the total applications submitted during the Praja Palana programme in the district come from the Jalpally area.

The whole Jalpally municipality is an abode to 34,856 households living in 22 different wards. Out of the total 44,536 applications received here, 12,477 are miscellaneous.

The quantum of applications filed in Jalpally surpassed the number of applications being received from three big corporations such as Badangpet, Bandlaguda and Meerpet from where 34,211, 19,366 and 25,280 pleas were submitted respectively.

Kothur municipality with a total of 8,820 households living in 12 different wards comes last in the list with 4,011 applications filed during the programme.

Manikonda Narsingi, Peddaamberpet, Shadnagar, Shamshabad and Turkayamjal are the other municipalities that crossed the mark of 10,00 applications while Tukkuguda, Shankarpally, Ibrahimpatnam, Amangal and Adibatla shows turn out below the line.