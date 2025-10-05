Concrete plan to ensure MSP for farmers: AC

Khammam: Additional Collector P Srinivasa Reddy emphasised the need for a robust and well-coordinated action plan to ensure that farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, particularly paddy and cotton. He was speaking at a training session at the Collectorate meeting hall on Saturday, focusing on preparedness for Kharif paddy procurement and the effective use of the ‘Cotton Kisan’ app by relevant officials.

During his address, the Additional Collector stated that the district aims to procure 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, which includes 2.6 lakh metric tonnes of fine variety paddy and 40,000 metric tonnes of coarse variety paddy during this Kharif season.

He underlined the importance of milling the fine paddy within three to four months of procurement.

Speaking on the occasion, Marketing Regional Deputy Director Padmavati said that with falling prices in the open market, the government is prepared to purchase cotton through the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at the MSP. She informed that the MSP for high-quality cotton (with 8% moisture content) is Rs 8,110 per quintal, and the price reduces if the moisture level exceeds the limit. She urged agricultural officers to educate farmers about these quality norms.

Padmavati also mentioned that the Cotton Kisan app provides a facility for farmers to book slots from home, ensuring a hassle-free selling experience without having to wait at the markets. For assistance related to cotton procurement, farmers can reach out to the toll-free helpline 1800 599 5779 or WhatsApp at 88972 81111.