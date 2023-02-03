Condolences poured in to departed noted film Director K Vishwanath

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep condolences at the demise of noted Film Director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath.

KCR said that Viswanath is a rare distinguished film director who choses the ordinary story and turned it into a classic movie on the silver screen with his amazing talent.

The Chief Minister recalled the discussion between Viswanath and him on movies, music and literature when he visited the ailing noted Director's home to console.

KCR said that India's traditional values ​​and culture have been given big importance in Viswanath's films.

The Chief Minister said that Vishwanath is the great Indian director, who visualized the conflicts that always arise in human relationships with music and literature as the main theme.

KCR said that many prestigious awards like Dada Saheb Phalke and Raghupathi Venkaiah are a testament to the talent of Viswanath as a director. The CM said that the name of Vishwanath will remain carry on until the Telugu film industry exists.

Poets and scholars are immortal. They have no fear of birth and death.

" Jayanthi Te Sukritino ..Rasasiddha Kaveeswarah. Nasti tesham yasah kaye jaramaranajam bhayam" is applicable to Vishwanath, CM KCR said.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.