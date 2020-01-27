Conduct Inter practical exams strictly: Collector M Prashanthi

Nirmal: District Collector M Prashanthi instructed the officials of education department to conduct Intermediate practical examinations strictly, which will be held from February 1 to 20.

Speaking at a meeting at the Collectorate in Nirmal on Monday, the Collector said that the annual practical exams of 2019-20 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm from February 1 to 20. The officials were told to provide better facilities to students and to avoid trouble in the examination centre.

The Board of Intermediate practical exams will be held online, hence the officers concerned should ensure uninterrupted power supply and internet services during the exams. She directed the TRSRTC depo manager to provide bus services, so that students could reach the examination centre before 8 am.

Intermediate Exams Committee District Nodal Officer MC Alexander said that a total of 3,828 students including 1,546 students of MPC of government schools and 2,282 students of private schools will attend the exams. 931 BiPC students of government colleges and 1,233 students of private colleges, a total of 5,992 students will attend the practical exams.

These exams will be conducted in 12 government, three social welfare, one TSRJC, one Model Junior College, 13 private unaided junior colleges. Nirmal Depo manager Anjaneyulu, Electricity DE Madhusudan, BSNL officer Suryaprakash, AO Kareem, DPRO Kaleem and lecturers attended the meeting.