Conduct Poshan Paksham successfully: Collector Dr Sangeeta

Peddapalli: Create awareness about the importance of balanced diet among the people so that they can utilise Poshan Paksham programme, which will be held in March successfully, District Collector Dr Sangeeta Satyanarayana directed the officials of various departments at a review meeting at the Collectorate's conference hall here on Thursday.



Informing that several programmes will be conducted under Poshan Paksham till March 31 in the district, she told the officials to strive hard to make the programmes a grand success and to place the district on top position. 'The future and health of the children will depend on the diet they take regularly. There are a lot of benefits of taking a balanced diet, which must be explained to the people.'

The officials must upload the programme details that are taken up under Poshan Paksham time-to-time online along with creating total awareness among the people about the demerits of not taking a balanced diet, she said.

Collector Dr Sangeeta Satyanarayana said Anganwadi teachers will play a key role in the implementation of Poshan Paksham. The supervisors must observe what kind of diet is provided in all Anganwadi centres by keeping a check list, she ordered. The officials were ordered to conduct anaemia test to at least 100 women at each Anganwadi centre from March 30 to April 3 and to submit the reports to the officials concerned.

By selecting at least four fruit yielding plants by visiting nearby village nurseries, Anganwadi teachers must plant them on the premises of Anganwadi centres, she directed.

Later, the Collector released posters of Poshan Paksham along with other officials.

Rural development officer Vinod Kumar, Welfare officer C Lakshmirajam, medical and health officer Pramod Kumar and Poshan Abhiyan coordinator Anil Kumar were present along with others.