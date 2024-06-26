Cong an epitome of hypocrisy: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress party for promoting defections stating that the ruling party in the State was the epitome of hypocrisy. In a tweet, KTR said that Congress was the epitome of hypocrisy from the time of Emergency till now.

“On this day 49 years ago, the Congress party imposed an Emergency in the country, suppressing the voices of the people and suppressing civil and democratic rights. Even after all these decades, the Congress party continues to attack democracy.

On the one hand, the leaders of that party hold copies of the Constitution in the Parliament and demonstrate the protection of the Constitution. On the other hand, they encourage party defections in their party office, which is just a short distance away from the Parliament, in a way that destroys the spirit of the Constitution,” said KTR.