Cong-backed sarpanch will boost village devpt: Kadiyam

Hanumakonda: “Onlyif a Congress-supported candidate becomes the Sarpanch will more funds come for village development,” said former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari. Speaking during an election campaign on Saturday in Uppugal and Zaffargadh mandal headquarters, and urging people to elect Congress-supported candidates, the MLA said that everyone knows what the previous MLA did in the Station Ghanpur constituency. He stated that after he was elected MLA, he brought Rs 1,400 crore for the development of the constituency.

He appealed to the voters to elect only the Congress-supported candidates if they want village development and solutions to local issues. He stated that the Congress Party will remain in power in the state for three more years and that as long as he remains MLA, he will ensure comprehensive development of all villages.

“If candidates from other parties win, they will not be able to approach the government or the MLA, and no development works can be taken up in the village,” he said.

He urged the people to vote keeping village development in mind. “If they vote without thinking, they will have to face hardships for five years. If they believe the deceptive words of other parties and vote for them, all the development planned for the village will stop,” he warned.

He said these elections are directly related to village development and urged people to support the Congress government by electing Congress-backed candidates.

Meanwhile, Congress-backed candidate Kodari Sambaraju added, “I will develop Uppugal village and transform the face of Zaffargadh.”

Srihari assured that if Sambaraju is elected with a huge majority, he will take full responsibility for developing Uppugal village in all aspects.

He said Uppugal is a politically conscious village and has always supported him politically. “Works worth Rs 47 lakh have already been completed in the village, and 42 Indiramma houses are currently under construction,” he said.

He further stated that if Congress-supported candidate Annaboyina Bikshapathi is elected as Sarpanch of Zaffargadh, he will transform the mandal headquarters. He promised to develop the Zaffargadh road into a four-lane road and to construct a direct road from Zaffargadh to Jangaon.