Cong, BRS Lock In War Of Words: Like Rs 1000 note, KCR is out of circulation says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: The forthcoming local body elections are set to witness a war of words, as they will serve as a litmus test for both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS. A glimpse of the prospective political showdown was evident on Friday when BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) made some sensational remarks while addressing his party leaders at his farmhouse.

In his characteristic style, KCR stated that he had been closely observing the government's performance and deemed it time to deliver a "strong punch”, as, according to him, the Congress had failed on all fronts during its over one-year rule. He asserted that the public had learned a lesson and would never vote for the Congress again.

This statement drew a sharp rebuttal from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his address at a public meeting in Mogiligidda.

Responding in an unsparing manner, Revanth ridiculed KCR, saying that someone who “cannot stand without the support of a stick” was now talking about delivering a “hard blow” to the Congress. He compared KCR to the obsolete Rs 1,000 note, stating that he was “no longer in circulation.”

Revanth also mocked KCR’s claim that he had received more likes on social media than the Chief Minister. He found it amusing that a former Union Minister and a two-term Chief Minister would boast about social media hits instead of focusing on real political issues.

Taking a dig at KCR’s track record, Revanth stated that during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition, KCR had never dared to step into the Assembly but was now making baseless allegations against the Congress government. He challenged KCR to attend the upcoming Assembly session on February 6, when the government plans to present the caste census report. Revanth promised to place all relevant details, including the names, addresses, and financial benefits provided to beneficiaries of various schemes, in the House.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that KCR had faced successive political setbacks—losing power in December 2023, forfeiting deposits in June 2024, and now, according to him, “losing his mind.” He accused KCR of isolating himself at his farmhouse and continuing to spread misinformation.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the Congress government’s efforts to restore Telangana’s economy, repay inherited debts, and fulfill poll promises, including Rythu Bharosa, loan waivers, free bus travel for women, fee reimbursement, subsidized gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free electricity for farmers.

He announced that the government had deposited Rs 21,000 crore into bank accounts for loan waivers, benefiting 25.50 lakh farmers, and assured that an additional Rs 6,000 per acre would be provided by March 31.

In contrast, Revanth accused the previous KCR-led government of failing to honor commitments, citing unfulfilled financial promises to Jahangir Peer Dargah and Vemulawada, where Rs 100 crore was pledged but never released.