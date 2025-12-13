Cong extends Rs 5 lakh at to Chary’s family

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan, corporation chairmen—Eravatri Anil Kumar, Mettu Sai Kumar and Nuthi Srikanth Goud have went to one Eshwara Chary’s residence on Friday evening and paid floral tributes to his portrait. TPCC Chief and Ponnam Prabhakar Goud have extended Rs.5 lakh financial support to the Eshwara Chary, who committed suicide few days ago.

32-year-old Backward Classes activist and cab driver Sai Eshwar Chary had committed suicide by setting himself ablaze on December 4 in protest against the Congress government’s failure to implement 42 per cent BC reservations.

Later, speaking to the media, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Eshwara Chary’s suicide is painful. Eshwara Chary has three children and they are assured that they will extend full support to that family.

He said that the Congress party committed to BC Reservations. He said that the Congress party is committed to the reservation for BCs.. In that regard, as per Rahul Gandhi’s ambition, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the cabinet will fight till the end.