Cong files police complaint against KTR, demands apology

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Saturday lodged a complaint against BRS working president K T Rama Rao at OU police station, following his allegations that Group-1 posts were sold for Rs 3 crore each. PCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar demanded that the former MA&UD Minister apologise lest he gets sued for Rs 100 crore as damages to the State government. Demanding that KTR prove his allegations, the Congress leader held that his irresponsible statement has the potential to tarnish the government’s reputation. “KTR should apologise to the government within 24 hours. Otherwise we will file a defamation suit of 100 crores against the BRS leader,” he warned, while briefing to the media following the complaint.

Dayakar recalled how the BRS party failed the youth and unemployed through its failed policies. “The pink party which was in power for ten years, was unable to conduct Group 1 exams. I strongly condemn KTR’s comments that incite hatred against the government among the unemployed. The Telangana government is committed to the welfare of the unemployed. While we respect the court’s verdict, the BRS is engaged in petty politics over the system ordained by the constitution. KTR is distorting the court verdict. KTR’s allegation that CM and Ministers took 3 crores from the candidates is a proof of ignorance. It is time for Telangana’s unemployed youth to give befitting response to the poisonous campaign unleashed by KTR,” he said.