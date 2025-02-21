Cong govt blinks as AP steals NS water: Harish

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday demanded the Centre to remove the CRPF personnel from the Nagarjuna Sagar project and also urged the state government to take over the project in its control after the Andhra Pradesh government has been taking away 10,000 cusecs of water every day.

Addressing a press conference here at the party office at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao said that both the Congress and BJP were doing injustice to Telangana. Harish Rao said that while Telangana's irrigation and drinking water interests were being severely damaged, the Congress party was adopting negligent attitude. “If a political party without the knowledge of Telangana’s interest comes into power, the situation will be damaging and this is visible now,” said Harish Rao, adding the AP government was diverting 10,000 cusecs of water a day from the Nagarjunsagar right canal, the Telangana government was watching with folded hands, begging for antics. The Chief Minister and the Irrigation Minister is in no position to answer, he said.

The BRS leader said that AP's temporary share of Krishna waters was 512 tmcft, but 657 tmcft has been transferred so far. In the last 25 days, 60 tmcft has been transferred, which is, two tmcft per day.

“The Congress, which has not taken advantage of Telangana's water, is a big curse on the people of Telangana. We passed a resolution in the Assembly that day to immediately withdraw the CRPF forces. We demanded that Nagarjuna Sagar be taken under Telangana's control. We also passed a resolution on November 30, 2023, that the status it was in should be the same,” said Harish Rao. He called upon the Congress leaders to take up a dharna in front of the Jal Shakti Minister’s office.

The BRS leader also questioned Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asking him what he has done as a Union Minister. “Don’t you see the water theft being done by AP? Krishna Board is under your jurisdiction. People of Secunderabad also face drinking water problems. You should review the AP water transfer,” said Harish Rao, demanding immediate removal of CRPF personnel.