Cong govt solely responsible for failing to secure Finance Commission funds: BJP MLC

Hyderabad: BJP leader and MLC Anji Reddy stated that his party strongly condemns the remarks made by State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who claimed that the Central Government has not provided any assistance to Telangana.

During a joint media conference on Monday, alongside former MLA Prem Singh Rathod and party state spokespersons Rani Rudrama and Sunitha Reddy, Anji Reddy highlighted that since 2014, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 12 lakh crore for the development of Telangana. Union Minister Kishan Reddy presented a PowerPoint detailing the funds, development works, and projects in Telangana supported by the Center.

He emphasized that although the Center has approved funds for various development projects, many initiatives have stalled due to the state government’s failure to provide matching grant funds. He noted that while 2,500 km of national highways were constructed in Telangana during the UPA regime, the Modi government has built 2,600 km of national highways in just ten years.

Additionally, the Center has connected 32 out of 33 districts in Telangana with national highways.

As part of the Amrut Station Scheme, 40 railway stations in the state are undergoing modernization. The upgrades for Begumpet, Warangal, and Karimnagar stations have been completed and inaugurated. Development work at Kacheguda and Cherlapalli railway stations is ongoing, with plans to meet international standards. A budget of Rs 428 crore has been allocated for Cherlapalli, Rs 715 crore for Secunderabad, and Rs 421.66 crore for Kacheguda railway stations.

The MLC criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for making more than 40 trips to Delhi, asserting that these visits are aimed at protecting his position as CM rather than fostering the state’s development.

Anji Reddy explained that the Center releases funds following the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

These funds are distributed to states only if they conduct Panchayat, Mandal, and Zilla Parishad elections.

He pointed out that the Congress government has not held local body elections in the state, which has halted the flow of Finance Commission funds to Telangana. He recalled that the State Court had reprimanded the state government for this failure and ordered that elections be held within three months; however, the government has not responded to this directive. Anji Reddy also noted that under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, the Center has constructed 14,560 kilometers of new roads in Telangana. He disputed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claim that the state treasury is empty, asserting that the ongoing development in Telangana is primarily due to Central Government initiatives.

Furthermore, he criticized the Endowment Department for failing to protect the temples in the state. He stated, “In many instances, temple management is being handled by in-charge Executive Officers. The lands belonging to temples must be safeguarded, and temples in dilapidated condition should be renovated.”

He recalled that, according to a Supreme Court ruling, temples with an income of less than Rs 5 lakh have been exempted from the purview of the Endowment Department. He demanded that the state government implement the Apex Court’s orders immediately.