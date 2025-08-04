Live
Cong govt weakening village governance set-up: BJP chief
Hyderabad: StateBJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday launched the “Ghar Ghar BJP” (Maha Sampark Abhiyan) campaign to raise awareness about the development and welfare schemes initiated by the Modi government for people.
During the launch he emphasised that the main objective of the campaign was to visit every house to inform residents about the Centre’s development programmes and welfare initiatives. Additionally, it aims to highlight the shortcomings and inefficiencies of the State government.
Rao inaugurated the campaign at Sriramnagar village in Ranga Reddy district; he distributed pamphlets while visiting homes, accompanied by party district president Rajbhoopal Goud and other leaders.
He alleged that the government was obstructing development in villages by failing to strengthen the panchayat system. He accused the BRS government of paralysing local bodies.
Highlighting the Central schemes aimed at making villages self-sufficient, Rao said PM Modi had launched many village development programmes and welfare schemes, believing that national progress was only possible if villages were developed. He provided details of the Modi initiatives, stating that he was implementing welfare programmes--distribution of free rice to the poor, providing homes, toilets and gas connections, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, as well as bank loans for women SHGs and self-employment loans for youth.
The Centre has allocated funds through the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana to construct roads connecting villages. Schemes were being implemented with its assistance to install streetlights, develop burial grounds and build community halls.
Rao urged party leaders and activists to engage with the community by going door-to-door to inform the public about the progress and welfare programmes being implemented under Modi’s leadership. He urged the public to support the party in the local body elections to strengthen Modi’s leadership and help the party gain power in Telangana. He urged the activists to work diligently to secure victories in the ZP seats in Vikarabad and Ranga Reddy districts.
Earlier, Rao unveiled Shivaji’s statue in Gopalpuram village, Shankarpalli mandal.