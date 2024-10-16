Cong govt’s apathy leading to shutdown of schools: BRS

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao alleged on Tuesday that the government’s negligence to pay rents of residential schools was forcing their shutdown, jeopardising the future of students.

He said that due to the government’s failure to pay rents for the past ten months, a minority residential school in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has been locked by its owner. “This unfortunate incident highlights the deteriorating state of residential school management under the government, leading to disruption in students’ education and jeopardising their futures.”

Rao criticised the administration for its gross negligence in handling the affairs of Gurukuls and educational institutions. “Chief Minister, when will you clear the pending rents for Gurukul schools? As the Education Minister, how long will you continue to ignore the crumbling state of our education system?” he questioned.

“This issue is not just about unpaid rents; it’s about the future of students whose education was being disrupted. If the government continues to ignore such basic responsibilities, it will have long-term consequences on the quality of education in Telangana,” he added.

Rao called for immediate intervention to resolve the issue and ensure that no school faces closure due to administrative negligence. “The government must act now to safeguard the future of Telangana students, or else face the consequences of failing an entire generation,” he asserted.