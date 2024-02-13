Cong leading venomous propaganda against Modi, BJP: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman has said that worried about PM Narendra Modi coming back to power the Congress was spewing venomous propaganda against the party. However, it will win the upcoming Parliament elections with an absolute majority.

Addressing a joint media conference, with State leaders Poreddy Kishore, Sunitha Reddy and Sangappa, he said Modi opted for development and welfare of the poor and took historic decisions in the last 10 years. Including abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir. ‘Besides, a white paper was released on the Congress governments, particularly focusing on 10 years of UPA rule from 2004 to 2014.

Dr Laxman said Modi has explained at length the anti-people policies, corruption scandals and discrimination against SCs, STs, BCs, women and farmers by PMs from Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi and how is 10 years of NDA is historic. ’Modi has exposed how the Congress worked only for the Nehru family. However, the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi counter-attacked Modi and took on his community to insult OBCs with personal attacks on him without discussing issues he has raised.

Lashing out at the Congress for suppressing SC, ST and BC leaders for political interests, Dr Laxman said, the Congress is shedding crocodile tears now to claim votes of SCs, STs and BCs in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar. ‘The fact is Congress had defeated him twice in elections and never bothered to give Bharat Ratna to him; it exposed double standards of Nehru family disposition towards Ambedkar, he pointed out.

The MP alleged that Rajiv Gandhi shunned providing BC reservations saying it amounts to dividing the country in the name of caste. ‘Exposure of the Congress by Modi highlighted the party and Rahul Gandhi making claims to showcase itself as pro-BC.

He said the community to which Modi belongs was included in OBCs in 1994 by the then Congress Gujarat CM Chambil Das Mehta government on the recommendation of the Bhaskhi Commission.

However, the Congress levelled false allegations that it had happened only after Modi became Gujarat CM in 2001. The Modi government honouredKarpuri Thakur, LK Advani, former PMs Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao and agronomist MS Swaminathan for their services with the Bharat Ratna.

‘But the Congress has history of insulting OBC leaders like Sitaram Kesri, and also Narasimha Rao. ‘The Congress without responding to issues raised by Modi mounted personal attacks’, he remarked.

Dr. Laxman pointed out that when construction of Ram Mandir was discussed in Parliament, the Congress and ally AIMIM could not digest it.’ The Congress insulted 80% Hindus by boycotting the ‘Prana Pratishta’. Congress leaders think secularism is insulting Hindus and Hindu gods; height of its minority appeasement policies were exposed. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, inciting sectarian politics, remarked in Parliament that the Modi government is working only for Hindus. It's a shame. People are noticing this’, he maintained.

The MP warned that the Congress will have to pay the price politically in the coming days. He said the partygovernment in Uttarakhand kept its election promise by adopting the UCC Bill.