Cong plays BC card in Karimnagar, fields Purmulla against Gangula

Karimnagar: The Congress party high command on Monday midnight Bommakal village sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas as the party’s candidate from the Karimnagar Assembly segment for the upcoming elections.

Despite fierce competition for the party ticket from Karimnagar Assembly segment, the party high command examined the ‘BC’ card as per the demand within the party and fielded Srinivas from Munnur Kapu community in BCs.

Besides, Srinivas has special support from BCs, minorities and others in the constituency. He also runs a charitable trust and helps poor people by providing help for student education, medical camps for health and other needs of the society.

Congress announced his candidature to contest against Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar who won a hat-trick from Karimnagar Assembly Constituency Coincidentally, the BJP has also announced the candidature of a BC leader MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to contest from Karimnagar Assembly segment.

It is known that Maitri Group Chairman Kota Jaipal Reddy, who was hoping for a Congress ticket from the Karimnagar Assembly segment, resigned from the Congress party and joined the TRS. Former MLC T Santhosh Kumar, city Congress president K Narender Reddy, ex-minister M Satyanarayana Rao’s grandson M Rohit Rao and others were in the race for the ticket, in the end the Congress high command selected Srinivas.