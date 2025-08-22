Cong readying to ‘plunder’ funds under guise of Musi rejuvenation, warns KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that the Congress government was preparing to ‘plunder’ public funds under the guise of the Musi River beautification project.

The BRS leader stated that while the former BRS government, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, laid all the groundwork and prepared a master plan, the current Congress government has inflated the project’s estimates to facilitate a massive scam.

Addressing the media, KTR highlighted that it was the KCR government that brought Godavari river water to Kondapochamma Sagar, near Hyderabad, through the Kaleshwaram Project. He also reminded the people that in 2022, the KCR government approved a proposal with a budget of Rs 1,100 crore to bring Godavari water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Gandipet lake.

KTR further explained that the BRS government undertook and completed the construction of 36 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) to treat the 2,000 MLD (million litres per day) of sewage that flows into the Musi river. He said that the previous government also completed a 5-kilometer beautification stretch in the Nagole area and established a Shilparamam on the banks of the Musi River at Uppal Bhagayat.

He said, while the KCR government prepared a master plan and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) with an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore, the Congress government has now inflated the estimates to an astounding Rs 1,50,000 crore, KTR alleged. He warned that the BRS would expose and prevent this ‘plunder of public money’.

He accused the Congress government of rushing the project to secure its position by sending ‘money bags to Delhi’, all under the ‘beautiful cover’ of urban development. KTR stated that the people of Telangana are watching all of this unfold.