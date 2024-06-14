Cong terms BRS’ raking up of seven mandals issue as pure hypocrisy

Hyderabad : The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BRS leaders were trying to create discord between two Telugu States by bringing to the fore the issue of seven mandals of Khammam district which were merged with AP at the time of bifurcation. The party described this as the instance of ‘pure hypocrisy’ of the BRS, whose party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself ‘let go’ the area, while citing bagging of the greater region of Telangana more than decade back.

Speaking to media persons, the Congress leader Devani Satish Madiga reminded how KCR let go the seven mandals at the time AP Reorganisation Bill was introduced in the Parliament. “He was clear about giving up on the seven mandals, describing them as a meagre area. He cited that we were getting a big State, even as the Telangana Bill was introduced in the Parliament. Wasn’t it KCR who let those seven mandals go to AP?,” he asked.

Satish countering the claims of former MLA Balka Suman who had said that the BRS (then TRS) MPs had fought for the land. He questioned if the previous government had taken any steps in this direction at the bureaucratic level or sent a team of officials to study the viability of getting them back. “Since BRS has turned into a non-entity in the State, it is trying to remain politically relevant by attempting to create discord between people of both the States. I dare Balka Suman to come for an open debate over the issue at the Martyrs Memorial,” he challenged the BRS leader.