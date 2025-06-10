Cong top brass walk extra mile to placate sulking senior netas

Hyderabad: Senior Congress legislators in the state continue to express their discontent over being overlooked for cabinet positions, prompting the party’s state leadership to intensify efforts to pacify them on the second day.

The unrest is palpable, with supporters of Bodhan MLA and former Minister P Sudharshan Reddy threatening a Bodhan bandh. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by cabinet colleague Ponnam Prabhakar, visited Mancherial MLA K Prem Sagar Rao in an attempt to calm him down. Similarly, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu called on Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, who had previously threatened to resign from the party. Meanwhile, Munugode MLA Rajgopal Reddy, brother of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, reportedly spoke with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal over the phone on Sunday. Rajagopal Reddy is said to be upset that Vivek Venkatswamy, who joined the party from the BJP before the elections, secured a cabinet berth, while he, having joined on the condition of a position, was ignored.

As part of their efforts to appease the disappointed legislators, the state leadership has reportedly explained the constraints involved, particularly the need to maintain social and caste balances within the current political landscape. Some have been placated by hints of future opportunities, with three more cabinet berths yet to be filled. Followers of former Irrigation Minister Sudharshan Reddy have voiced their anger, stressing his seniority within the party. Another point of contention is the absence of any cabinet representation from the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

MLAs have collectively written to PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, threatening mass resignations if their leader continues to be overlooked. They have also warned that the Congress party faces a rout in Bodhan and Nizamabad districts in the upcoming local body elections if Sudarshan Reddy is not inducted into the cabinet. The four disgruntled MLAs – Sudarshan Reddy, Prem Sagar Rao, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, and Rajagopal Reddy – are reportedly in communication with each other.