Cong vows to wage fight for Dalit & tribal people

Mahabubnagar:Mahabubnagar Congress DCC president G Madhusudhan Reddy has alleged that the BRS party is ignoring its electoral promises and resorting to attacks on Dalits and tribals for questioning the government for not keeping its promises. He flagged the recent attacks on the Dalit and Tribal leaders of Congress party in Mummaipally village of Bijinepally mandal.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the DCC president said that the Congress party would organise a Daliit-Girjan (Dalits-Tribals) public meeting at Bijenepally mandal in Nagarkurnool district to rally the oppressed classes against the oppression by the government. TPCC president Revanth Reddy and AICC representative to Telangana Manik Rao Thakre would address the meeting. Senior leaders like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others are expected to attend the meeting.

The DCC president urged all sections of people to take part in the meeting and make it a grand success as it was aimed at protecting the self-respect of the Dalits and the tribal people in the state. As KCR had forgotten the promises he made to the people, the Congress party would not rest and would wage a fight against the government until justice prevailed. Adding further, he said that KCR would open his eyes after the public meeting.

TPCC general secretary and constituency in-charge Uzma Shakir criticised CM KCR for ignoring his promises to the people. Saying that all sections of the state were angry with KCR, the TPCC leader added that the Congress is a party of all communities and their welfare is its top objective. TPCC vice president Erra Shekhar, general secretary Sanjeev Mudiraj and others were present.