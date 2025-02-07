Cong will solve problems of graduates, says MLC candidate Narender Reddy

Sircilla: Karimnagar Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak graduates’ Congress candidate Vutukuri Narender Reddy said that the problems of unemployment of graduates will be solved only with the Congress party. Narender Reddy held a face-to-face meeting with the walkers of College Ground, Bathukamma Ghat, Kargil Lake, Indra Park, and Rajiv Nagar Sta-dium in Sircilla and appealed to them to support him in the upcoming graduates’ elections. Speaking on this occasion, he said that as part of the graduates’ MLA campaign; he toured the four common districts. Many problems came to his at-tention during his tour. He said that after winning as MLC, he would bring the problems that came to his attention to CM Revanth Reddy and solve them all.

He revealed that graduates do not need question-ing voices; they need leaders who have the ability to solve problems. He asked them to vote for him in the upcoming MLC elections as he is aware of the issues in the education sector and make him win. He said that Telangana state has developed in all sectors under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy.

Narender Reddy suggested that the youth should take the development and welfare schemes of the government to the people from time to time. He said that within a year of coming to power, the Congress government had provided 55,000 jobs to the unemployed youth and provided them with security, and that he would work to implement the job calendar set out in the Congress government’s manifesto.

Degree Management College representative Oo-tukuru Ravinder Reddy, Rajanna Sircilla District VNR Team In-charge Masam Ratnakar Patel, Con-gress Party Town President Choppadandi Prakash, Congress Party senior leaders Gaddam Narsayya, Sangeetha Srinivas, Goli Venkataramana, Velpula Tirupati Reddy, VNR team members Anandha, Kanaparthi Jagadeeshwar, Topula Srinivas, Suddala Srinivas, Raju, Mallesham, Madupu Praveen Reddy, Yesus Ratnam, Gone Yellappa, Kalluru Chandana and other leaders participated in the programme.