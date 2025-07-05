Cong will win 100 MLA seats in next polls: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday assured the party high command that the Congress party in Telangana would win not less than 100 MLA and 15 MP seats in the next polls. Describing the party leadership from village level to top level as party’s ‘brand ambassadors’, the CM said their heartbeat reflected the gusto of winning even in the next Assembly polls and confidence of sending at least 15 MPs from the state to form the Congress government at the Centre.

Addressing the Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri meeting attended by village level party leaders and cadre at the LB Stadium, the CM promised AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the chief guest at the meeting, that Telangana would contribute its part for the Congress to form the government at the Centre. “These village presidents and mandal presidents have come from across Telangana, including from tribal areas. By reading their heartbeats, I promise on their behalf that we shall not only come to power in Telangana for the second time in a row with 100 MLAs but also send 15 MPs to Delhi.

Take forward my message to Soniaji and Rahulji,” he said in Hindi, to cheers and applause from the crowd.

The CM urged the partymen to counter the ‘poisonous campaign’ being spread by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) through social media. He said the intensity should be such that their ‘social media fortress’ should be shattered into pieces.

He assured the partymen at different levels of ‘doing justice’, if they work hard in the upcoming local body polls.

While pointing out the likelihood of delimitation of the Assembly constituencies, Revanth Reddy said that there would be opportunities for top performers to become MLAs as Telangana would get many additional MLA seats. He also highlighted the possibility of women reservation getting implemented by the next polls and assured to support women candidates and asked them to groom themselves to grab the chance.

Over the issues of new recruitments in his government, the Chief Minister challenged the Opposition leaders for an open debate.

“I shall apologise by bowing to their feet if they prove that the government has failed to provide employment to 60,000 people. I will bring all of them to the LB Stadium and if the headcount is less than that figure, I am ready to bow to Kishan Reddy, KCR and KTR,” he affirmed, referring to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao.