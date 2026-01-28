Congmen spooked over mantris’ silence on charges against Bhatti

Hyderabad: Congress party cadres are questioning why no minister, MLA, MLC, or MP has come forward to counter allegations levelled by the opposition and a section of the media against Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in connection with the Naini coal block issue.

The issue has triggered internal discussions within party circles, especially since Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had strongly refuted the allegations during his Khammam tour before leaving on a foreign visit.

It may be recalled that CM Revanth Reddy reacted sharply to reports published in a vernacular daily, stating that allegations against his MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and ministers amounted to an insult to his honour and cast aspersions on his leadership.

He warned media houses that if they had mutual rivalries, they should resolve them privately instead of dragging ministers into controversies and tarnishing the image of the state government.

Responding to reports of alleged scams in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the CM asserted that there was “not even a single paisa of corruption” and that contracts were awarded only to experienced companies. He also urged the media to seek clarification from him directly, as the “head of the family,” before publishing stories about his ministers.

Revanth Reddy further stated that his cabinet was functioning in coordination and maintained that his government had left no room for irregularities. Meanwhile, barring Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, no minister has openly come to the rescue of DCM Bhatti since the controversy began.

On January 24, even Ponguleti, responding to the question raised by the scribes during an informal interaction, said cancellation of tenders was a routine process and challenged the opposition to point out any lapses, if any.

He explained that tenders were cancelled when there was an inadequate response from bidders and described it as standard procedure. He added that since Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy was in Kothagudem, he should explain the alleged lapses. However, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who was scheduled to address the media at the CLP Media Hall on the same day and at the same time, merely sat beside DCM Bhatti during the press meet on the Naini coal block issue. Jupally addressed the media only on the phone-tapping issue and countered BRS leaders, without uttering a single word on the Naini coal block controversy after Bhatti’s address. Adding to the intrigue, Bhatti’s brother and Nagarkurnool MP, Mallu Ravi, met Andhra Jyothi Managing Director Radhakrishna on Sunday, who had reportedly broken the story. While the Congress officially confirmed the meeting, it did not disclose details of the hour-long discussion. Mallu Ravi also refrained from speaking to the media on the matter.

Party cadres continue to wonder why fellow ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs have remained silent on the issue, which they believe is damaging the image of the ruling Congress government as the rival BRS party is taking advantage of this issue.

However, a senior party leader opined that the silence could be linked to dissatisfaction among colleagues over alleged delays and harassment by Bhatti while clearing bills in his capacity as Finance Minister.