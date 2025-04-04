Congress Administration’s Top Priority is Public Welfare – MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: 150 beneficiaries from Nagarkurnool town, mandal, and Telkapally mandal received Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques, along with 46 CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques, distributed by Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy at his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajesh Reddy said that the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes reflect the government’s commitment to welfare. He emphasized that weddings in poor families should not become a burden for parents, and through these schemes, the government aims to provide financial support and bring light into every girl’s life.

He stated that the welfare of the people is the top priority of the government. It is the responsibility of officials to ensure that every eligible person receives the benefits of these schemes. He urged those who haven’t yet applied to do so immediately and assured that he, as the MLA, would always stand by the people.

He also said that the aim of the government is to provide financial assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to those suffering from health issues and economically backward families, and that this scheme is proving to be a great support for many.

He advised that people should have full awareness of government schemes and make proper use of them. Local public representatives, mandal and town party presidents, village leaders, youth and women leaders, and beneficiaries participated in the program. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy for their support.