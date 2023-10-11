Congress appoints Jana Reddy as head of four-member committee to pacify disgruntled leaders

The Congress high command has appointed former minister Jana Reddy to play a crucial role in seat adjustments and reconciliation between leaders in the Telangana elections. He has been given key responsibilities as a trouble shooter and has been assigned to lead a four-member committee. The committee includes State Affairs Incharge Manikrao Thackeray, Deepa Das Munshi, and Meenakshi Natarajan.

The primary objective of this committee is to address and resolve any discontent that has arisen after the announcement of candidates for the elections.

It is reported that the committee will conduct a review of the dissatisfied constituencies in a meeting chaired by Jana Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan today.