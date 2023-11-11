Congress BC declaration has BJP BC CM announcement, says Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman alleged here on Friday that the Congress and BRS ‘are enacting many dramas’ after the party announced its decision to make a BC the next CM of Telangana.

Addressing the media, he said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah releasing the Congress BC declaration said it is a direct bearing of BJP BC CM announcement. He termed the Congress BC declaration as having no substance; it is an old wine in a new bottle.

Dr. Laxman accused the Congress of keeping BCs away from power. ‘PM Modi has given BCs their due; since a BC has become the PM, he said, BCs are reposing their faith in the party after seeing how the Centre committed to their welfare in the last nine years.

The MP said "the Nalgonda brothers, Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jagga Reddy, and everyone in that party aspire to be the CM. In BRS KTR, after KCR and his family members aspire to become CMs " He questioned the Congress and BRS as to why they have not announced to make a BC CM.

He asked whether it was not a fact that BCs were denied opportunities to be CM. Why leaders like Rajaram, Jagannadha Rao, Konda Lakshman Bapuji, D Srinivas and others were not made CMs? "Were there no capable BC leaders in Congress and BRS to the top post."

Dr. Laxman said from Neelam Sanjeev Reddy to Kiran Kumar Reddy, there were 34 CMs; yet why there was not a single BC CM? Terming the BC declaration as sour grapes, he alleged the party had killed the traditional avocations of BCs.

He said Siddharamaiah had conducted a caste survey, spending hundreds of crore. why he did not make the survey public. The BRS conducted the comprehensive household survey, but it used it for political interests without making it public.

He charged the Congress with treating BCs as vote-banks. ‘The Congress reduced 42% in the local bodies to 22 in Maharashtra. ‘It is the Shinde government (Maharashtra) and the Sivaraj Chauhan government (MP) which protected the BCs’ rights. The BRS deleted 26 communities from the BC list and did not implement the BC Sub-Plan.

The MP said after the party comes to power in Telangana, it will implement the BC Sub Plan, besides accord due respect to the smaller communities by giving them nominated posts.