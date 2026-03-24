Congress divided over Jeevan Reddy’s exit

The Congress in Telangana is witnessing a difference of opinion over senior leader T. Jeevan Reddy’s decision to resign, with divergent views emerging among party leaders and supporters. Jeevan Reddy has said he will formally submit his resignation to the party on March 25.

A section of party leaders and social media supporters has questioned the circumstances behind his decision, asking what prompted a long-time Congress leader to step down. Others argue that Jeevan Reddy faced humiliation within the party, forcing him to quit. They stress that “self-respect is important to Telangana people,” indicating that perceived disrespect can lead to strong reactions.

Senior leaders within the party have also expressed mixed views. While some find it difficult to accept his decision, others describe such developments as common in politics, maintaining that emotional factors carry limited weight in political strategy.

Some leaders acknowledged that the exit of a senior leader could impact the party, though opinions vary on the extent of its effect. A section believes that strengthening the party to counter rivals like BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao requires strategic moves.

Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who recently met Jeevan Reddy, lauded his contributions, stating that he had worked relentlessly for the party during its time in opposition. “We share his pain if Jeevan Reddy is hurt,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao stated that Jeevan Reddy cited his inability to endure alleged insults within the party as the reason for his resignation.

He cautioned that such exits could demoralise party workers and called for intervention by the party high command.

Political analysts believe Jeevan Reddy’s adherence to ethics and values may have affected his electoral success, but acknowledge his strong support base, particularly in the Karimnagar region. They suggest his departure could have localised political repercussions.

On the other hand, some voices on social media pointed out that the Congress had fielded Jeevan Reddy around 15 times over the years, questioning the timing and reasoning behind his exit.

TPCC Media Committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy expressed hope that Jeevan Reddy would reconsider his decision, describing his association with the party as akin to a “mother-child relationship.” He said ““We still believe that Jeevan Reddy will change his mind recollecting all his memories with the Congress family. We never dare to think that a dedicated leader like Jeevan Reddy will leave the mother like party”.

Party sources indicate that efforts are ongoing to persuade Jeevan Reddy to remain in the Congress, even as the issue continues to generate debate within the party.