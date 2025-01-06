Congress Government Takes Pride in Hyderabad’s Development: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the Congress governments, both in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and the current Telangana state, have been instrumental in the comprehensive development of Hyderabad. Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed 4-km-long Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover, he highlighted key projects that stand as milestones of Congress-led governance.

The flyover has been named after former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a gesture warmly received by the audience. Revanth Reddy recalled how, during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the 11-km-long PV Narasimha Rao flyover was constructed, and now, with Congress back in power, the legacy continues with the construction of this new flyover.

Focus on Infrastructure Development

Revanth Reddy reiterated the importance of Hyderabad’s growth for the overall development of Telangana. “We are addressing challenges one by one – from road expansion and metro rail development to ensuring clean drinking water through Godavari river projects and reviving the Musi river. Protecting public safety, resolving traffic congestion, and creating employment opportunities for the youth remain our priorities,” he stated.

He also inaugurated a ₹301-crore sewage project in the Chandrayangutta constituency, showcasing the government’s focus on basic urban infrastructure.

A Collaborative Approach

CM Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of collaboration, announcing plans to work with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the city’s development. “Elections are for politics; post-elections, it’s all about progress. Together, we will transform Hyderabad,” he said.

Highlighting other initiatives, the CM discussed the progress of the Charlapalli Railway Terminal, which had been pending for years. “Under my leadership, we have completed the land acquisition and permissions required to develop Charlapalli into a major railway hub. I also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve Hyderabad Metro’s second phase, which has stalled for over a decade,” he added.

Vision for Future Projects

The CM underscored the necessity of constructing the Regional Ring Road alongside the Outer Ring Road. “This will accelerate Telangana’s growth and create large-scale employment opportunities,” he said, adding that proposals for a regional railway network and new rail lines like the Vikarabad-Kodangal-Krishna route have been submitted to the central government.

Revanth Reddy also announced a forthcoming meeting with AIMIM MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to discuss the city’s future. “Hyderabad is not an old city; it is the original city. Our government will prioritize its development,” he affirmed.

The inauguration event was attended by Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, local MLAs, and the city’s Mayor. With a vision of urban renewal and collaboration, the Congress government aims to make Hyderabad a global model of sustainable and inclusive development.