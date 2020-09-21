Congress holds KTR, Talasani, Bonthu responsible

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan came down heavily on Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao saying that the death of 12-year-old Sumedha was not an accident, but a murder by incompetent TRS government. Stressing that it was the Great Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC's) utter negligence which took away the life of a young girl, Dasoju Shravan demanded that a murder case be booked against Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and local Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The TPCC delegation led by Dasoju Shravan visited Sumedha's family at Deendayal Nagar in Malkajgiri on Sunday. After offering condolences to the bereaved parents Sukanya and Abhijeet, Congress leaders toured the area, took stock of the open nalas and inquired about the events leading to Sumedha's death.

"It is extremely sad to know that a young girl with a bright future lost her life by falling into an open nala due to the negligence of GHMC. Is it not the minimum duty of the GHMC to cover nalas or place fencing around open nalas? What is the GHMC Mayor doing? Where is the GHMC Commissioner? Isn't this visible to Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who boasts that the TRS government has spent Rs 60,000 crore for Hyderabad's development? Where did all that money go? The death of Sumedha is not an accident but murder by reckless TRS government and the GHMC. Case should be booked against Rama Rao, Bonthu Rammohan and Talasani Srinivas Yadav," said Dasoju Shravan, speaking after meeting Sumedha's parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Dasoju Shravan lambasted Animal Husbandry Minister, hailing from Greater Hyderabad region, Talasani Srinivas Yadav for making insensitive comments. "Speaking after Sumedha's death Talasani Srinivas Yadav commented "will not water overflow if rain comes?" Even a small kid knows that water overflows during the rainy season. We do not need a Minister to say this. This is nothing but arrogance of power. Talasani has lost his mind. Instead of making insensitive comments and causing further pain to bereaved parents, he should focus on improving basic amenities in the Greater Hyderabad area as a local Minister," said Shravan.

"Hyderabad is turning into a lake even after ten minutes of rain. People are unable to come out in the rainy season. People are losing lives by falling in open nalas, manholes. Overflowing nalas, flooding of residential areas and roads, traffic congestion have become regular features. Moreover, the property tax and other charges collected in GHMC are higher than other cities. Where is all this money going? Is it spent on developing Hyderabad or being usurped by TRS leaders?" questioned Dasoju Shravan. Holding the TRS government and the GHMC responsible for Sumedha's death, Shravan demanded Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for her family.

TPCC leader and Hyderabad Parliament segment in-charge Feroz Khan, Youth Congress President Anil Yadav, Malkajgiri Congress in-charge N Sridhar and others accompanied Dr Dasoju Shravan on the occasion.