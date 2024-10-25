  • Menu
Congress Leader Gangareddy Murder Case: Accused Arrested in Jagtial

Congress Leader Gangareddy Murder Case: Accused Arrested in Jagtial
Highlights

In the murder case of Congress leader Gangareddy, the police have apprehended the primary suspect involved in the incident.

Jagtial : In the murder case of Congress leader Gangareddy, the police have apprehended the primary suspect involved in the incident. The accused was presented before the court, where he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to police officials, the investigation has revealed that the murder stemmed from old rivalries and land disputes. This conclusion comes after a detailed probe, with officers identifying personal grudges as the primary motive behind the crime.

Further investigations are underway as authorities seek to uncover additional details surrounding the case and ensure justice is served.

