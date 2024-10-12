  • Menu
Congress leader rues party's debacle in Haryana polls


Hyderabad: TPCC Secretary Mohd Saleem has said that the Congress party could not take advantage in the Haryana Assembly elections despite the BJP facing anti-incumbency.

He suggested the party High Command and State leadership keep a hawk eye on the party workers, who have secret connections with BJP and RSS cadres. “The party leadership at New Delhi and the State need to be cautious while giving party tickets to the candidates from other parties, especially BJP and NDA alliance candidates, in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi,” he said.

Saleem emphasised that the Gandhi family and a few loyal party leaders at the national and State level, who make up about 30 per cent, are the real Congress loyal workers, who can be relied on at all times.

“Loyal party workers should be given tickets at any cost, though they may lose for the first time,” he said.

