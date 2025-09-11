Congress Leader Sampath Kumar Ensures Relief for Lightning Victims’ Families

Gadwal: Three people lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Bampuram and Pulikal villages of Aija Mandal on Tuesday. The tragic incident brought shock and grief to the local communities.

Congress Party leaders visited the victims’ families and the injured at Gadwal District General Hospital to offer condolences and support. On the instructions of Alampur constituency in-charge Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, officials coordinated with the district administration to provide immediate assistance.

District authorities sanctioned ₹6 lakh ex-gratia compensation for each bereaved family, along with funds to meet funeral expenses. In addition, Indiramma housing units have been approved for the affected families. Dr. Sampath Kumar also assured that the children of the deceased would be given opportunities to continue their education in Kasturba Gandhi schools or Gurukul institutions.

Financial aid was also promised to those who were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Kurnool Hospital. Officials, including the RDO and MRO, personally visited the victims’ homes to convey the government’s support.

Speaking on the broader issue, Dr. Sampath Kumar expressed concern that unseasonal rains and thunderstorms have been causing frequent accidents in the region. He urged farmers and residents across Gadwal district to remain cautious during such weather conditions.

Several Congress leaders participated in the condolence program, including State Official Representative Master Shekshavali Achari, Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddappa, Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar, Mandal Congress President Uttanur Jayanna, and senior leaders Devender and Pandurang, who paid floral tributes to the deceased.